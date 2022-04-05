High Court pulls up Goa authorities for lax compliance with Tree Act

The Bombay High Court at Goa has said the Tree Authorities in the state (Goa) had not “sufficiently complied with the provisions of Section 7 (i) of the Tree Act” requiring to undertake a critical study of the proposals for development work of various government departments and private bodies with regard to saving trees and planting more wherever possible.

The court was hearing a petition filed by an NGO, Living Heritage Foundation (LHF), urging the court to direct the Tree Authorities in Goa to perform their duties. In July 2021, the court had disposed of the petition while passing directions to the state government to meet the provisions prescribed under the Goa, Daman and Diu Preservation of Trees Act, 1984 (the Tree Act). The state was also asked to file a compliance report.

LHF’s lawyer Sreeja Chakraborty said the state had not complied with many of the court directions. The government’s compliance report stated that to minimise tree felling, the Tree Authorities had directed the Forest Department that all proposals involving felling of over 500 trees must be placed before them for a critical analysis.

Justices M S Sonak and R N Laddha, however, wrote in their March 22 order that the limit of 500 trees, which finds no statutory basis, imposed by the Tree Authorities on themselves “hardly amounts to compliance with the provisions of Section 7(i) of the Trees Act”.

“By this self-imposed limit, the Tree Authorities, it appears, propose not to comply with the mandate of Section 7(i) of the Trees Act. By this self-imposed limit, the Tree authorities wish to avoid compliance unless there is a proposal involving the felling of over 500 trees,” the judges observed. “In a small state like Goa, felling of trees is a serious concern, and therefore the mandate in Section 7(i).,” the court said.

The court also asked the state government to take the necessary steps to ensure “effective compliance” and asked the Tree Authorities in both North and South Goa and the secretary concerned to inform all authorities about its directions.

The court directed the member secretary of the two Tree Authorities to file another compliance report by April 25. The case will be heard on April 27.