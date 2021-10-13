HC junks Goa govt’s quota decision on PG medical seats

The High Court of Bombay at Goa on Monday struck down a Goa government notification reserving 41 per cent post graduate (PG) seats in the state quota for SC, ST and OBC candidates at Goa Medical College (GMC) and Goa Dental College (GDC) from the 2021-22 academic year.

Over 100 doctors and medical students had moved the court last year against the state government’s decision.

The state’s notification of May 4, 2020 reserving 12 per cent PG medical seats for STs, 2 per cent for SCs, and 27 per cent for OBCs was partly based on recommendations of the Goa Commission for SC/ST and the Goa Commission for OBC, both of which the court quashed and set aside.

In their 95-page judgment, Justice M S Sonak and Justice M S Jawalkar said, “Such a serious decision to reserve 41 per cent of the state quota seats to PG courses at GMC ought to have (been) preceded by application of mind to a host of relevant considerations referred to in a plethora of decisions of the Hon’ble Supreme Court on the subject as well as the considerations flagged by the Dean of GMC in his letter/notings…”

They were referring to the March 16, 2020, letter of GMC Dean Shivanand Bandekar to state under secretary (health) that the admission to PG courses in GMC had so far been without any reservation to SC, ST & OBC category… “The selection for PG seats was done purely on the merit (NEET-PG) score. This was because PG students deal with emergencies…in order to get quality service, no reservation is kept for any category as GMC is the only medical college in Goa…” he said in his letter.

Following the court’s decision, the Congress attacked the ruling BJP for its inability to defend in court caste-based reservation in PG medical courses. “This government is anti-bahujan samaj… This reflects the RSS ideology that has been against SC, ST, OBCs,” said Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar.