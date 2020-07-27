HC asks Goa to decide on leave extension for doc within a week

Dr Gomes hit the headlines earlier this month when he returned home after spending over 90 days working at the state’s lone Covid medical facility in Margao. (File) Dr Gomes hit the headlines earlier this month when he returned home after spending over 90 days working at the state’s lone Covid medical facility in Margao. (File)

The High Court of Bombay at Goa has asked the state to take up discussions and decide within a week on relieving Dr Edwin Gomes—who was on Covid-19 duty with a team of four for over 90 days—of his duty and to extend his leave.

Dr Gomes hit the headlines earlier this month when he returned home after spending over 90 days working at the state’s lone Covid medical facility in Margao. He had been relieved for three weeks and videos of his welcome by family and friends had gone viral on social media.

Soon after he returned home, Dr Gomes had tested positive for Covid-19 and had been shifted to a Covid care facility. He tested negative last week.

In her petition to the court, Dr Gomes’s wife Ubaldina Noronha claimed he was not being relieved of his duties by the administration and that authorities were pressuring him.

The bench of Justices MS Jawalkar and MS Sonak said the matter needs the attention of the state, considering “the yeoman’s services rendered by Dr Gomes during this difficult period and the valuable experience he has gained”, which the bench felt, will be “most valuable to the state administration”.

