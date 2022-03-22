Grand swearing-in ceremony for Goa CM on March 28; PM, top BJP leaders to attend

The swearing in ceremony of Goa chief minister designate Pramod Sawant will be held on March 28, the Goa BJP announced on Tuesday, a day after Sawant staked claim to form the next government in Goa with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and three independent MLAs before Goa governor P S Sreedharan Pillai.

The swearing-in ceremony that was expected to be held at the Darbar Hall of the Goa Raj Bhavan in Dona Paula, will, however, be held at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee indoor stadium in Taleigao with top BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda in attendance. Goa BJP President Sadanand Tanavade said on Tuesday that chief ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan of Madhya Pradesh, Himanta Biswa Sarma of Assam and Basavraj Bommai of Karnataka are also expected to attend the event. Tanavade said that it was likely that the newly sworn-in chief ministers Yogi Adityanath of Uttar Pradesh and Pushkar Singh Dhami of Uttarakhand may also attend the ceremony, that is expected to have about 5,000 people in attendance.

The announcement comes a day after the party’s legislature committee named caretaker Chief Minister Sawant as the leader of the legislature party, giving him his second term as the Chief Minister of Goa. Union Minister for Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar, the central observer, announced Sawant’s name and said that former health minister and senior legislator Vishwajit Rane, who was also in the race for the top job, had proposed Sawant’s name and it was endorsed unanimously by the party’s newly-elected 20 MLAs. On Tuesday after all the BJP MLAs went to Raj Bhavan as the BJP staked claim to form the next government, Rane, however, made an early exit staying away from the media gaze.

On Wednesday, Rane made a ‘sincere appeal’ to his constituents through a video on Facebook. Rane asked the people of the Sattari taluka not to visit him on his birthday on Wednesday. Valpoi, Rane’s assembly seat and Poriem, the seat won by his wife Deviya Rane this election, both fall in the Sattari taluka.

In the video he said in Konkani, “On my birthday, I have decided to take the blessings of my parents by touching their feet and take them out of station for a day. Tomorrow, please give me your blessings from your homes. Your blessings give me motivation to do good work and serve you. Our party has formed the government and yesterday Pramod Sawant has been chosen as the Chief Minister. The people of Goa have given us the power to do good work. It is our endeavor to take our party’s policies, its philosophy and the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi forward. I ask you to forgive because I will not be at home tomorrow. All of you please send me your blessings from home…please continue to shower me with your love and blessings.”

In the days ahead, he said in the video, he will go door-to-door thanking the people of his constituency for their support.