Goa’s independent MLA resigns

Former Minister and independent MLA Rohan Khaunte submitted his resignation to the Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. While, speculation is rife that he may soon be inducted into the BJP, Khaunte said he will announce his decision in a couple of days.

“I have resigned. The political situation is changing, what the Congress and others are doing, some new parties have arrived…the entire political scenario in Goa is changing,” said Khaunte.

While he did not comment on whether or not he would be joining the BJP, he said he was not headed to the Trinamool Congress (TMC). “Some people have declared Khel Jatlo and opened a Khenlyache dukaan (toy shop). I think Goans should not become toys. I will not be in the toy shop and allow Goans to be treated like toys,” he said.

Khaunte, who has been elected twice as an independent from the Porvorim constituency in North Goa, was among regional leaders who had met TMC chief Mamata Banerjee during her first visit to Goa in October.

While he was earlier planning to join the Congress ahead of the upcoming legislative assembly polls, Khaunte, on December 10, had said that he would contest the next election as an independent candidate again.

With his resignation on Wednesday, Khaunte became the fourth MLA in the 40-member Goa legislative assembly to resign ahead of the polls slated for February.

Meanwhile, Goa BJP President Sadanand Tanavade, who held a meeting with the party’s Porvorim block on Wednesday, did not comment on Khaunte’s possible entry into the BJP. He said Khaunte had not approached the BJP.