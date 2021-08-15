Goa’s 90% population given one dose of Covid-19 vaccine: CM Sawant in I-Day address

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said that Goa had taken the lead in vaccinating its population against Covid 19. “I can proudly say that 90 percent of the population has taken the first dose of the vaccine which is more than anywhere else in the country. Goa will be the first state to complete 100 percent vaccination,” he added.

He also announced that all Goans will get 16,000 litres of free water supply from September 1. The announcement comes about six months before Goa is slated for legislative assembly polls in February-March, 2022. “I am sure this will benefit the mool Goenkar (orginal Goan).”

In his Independence Day address delivered in the presence of a sign language translator at the Old Secretariat in Panaji, Sawant said that 35 percent of the work at the under-construction Mopa International Airport that had been completed. “On August 15, 2022, we will open the airport for the people at the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”, Sawant said. He also added that tourism and Goa go hand in hand and the Goa tourism master plan will be implemented.

Even when grappling with the Covid 19 pandemic for the last two years, the country has marched towards development under PM Modi. The CM offered his condolences to families who had lost loved ones to Covid-19 and expressed his sympathies to those who had suffered losses during the recent floods that ravaged the state last month.

In his address, Sawant also listed out various measures taken by the government in the interest of its people. He said that the government had worked towards making Goa ‘Swayampurna’ (self-reliant) ensuring water, electricity, and shelter for all. “There were many challenges with the pandemic, the Tauktae cyclone, the floods but my government did not lag behind. It was continuously there to help people and those efforts will keep continuing”.

Sawant also emphasised that the government will make no compromise in case of the Mhadei river water dispute with Karnataka.