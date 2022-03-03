Goans see red finding mounds of toxic coal dumped in the open

After receiving complaints of truckloads of metallurgical coal being dumped near the Verna railway station, the Deputy Collector of South Goa ordered its removal by Wednesday evening, calling it a violation of environmental norms.

A spokesperson for the Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) said the coal belonged to the Vedanta Group and meant to be transported to Jharkhand.

Residents from Nagoa and Verna had complained to the authorities after about 20-25 truckloads of coal was dumped near the railway station. According to Salcete Deputy Collector Prasad Volvoikar, the coal was dumped over the last two days and action was initiated soon after a complaint was received.

On Wednesday, Orville Dourado Rodrigues, founder member of NGO Goencho Ekvott, an umbrella group of 36 organisations, said that accoridng to his associates, approximately 300 cubic metres of “toxic coal” was lying in the paddy fields until Tuesday afternoon.

“Residents of all surrounding villages are against the dumping of the coal. Besides Nagoa, Verna, Asrossim, Cansaulim, Cuelim, Velsao, and Pale villages are also affected by the coal pollution,” said Rodriguies.

Volvoikar said, “There would have been a law and order situation on Tuesday over the issue and we had to step in. Transportation of coal is allowed but handling of coal requires permission from the state Pollution Control Board. If the coal handling is not proper, an FIR needs to be filed. I informed the officers of the Pollution Control Board.”

Volvoikar said the contractor was asked to cover the coal heaps with polythene to avoid pollution.

KRCL spokesperson Baban Ghatge said, “The coal is meant to be transported to Jharkhand. It has been covered since the complaint was filed. We will take a decision soon when to transport it,” Ghatge said.

“This is first such instance. I hope this is also the last,” Volvoikar said.