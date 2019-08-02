Goan women delicate, women from outside fast: ex-CM Churchill Alemao

Goa NCP legislator and former chief minister Churchill Alemao on Thursday told the Assembly that women from “outside the state” are “fast”, unlike Goan women, who are “soft, decent and delicate”. Alemao was speaking during the discussion on the Factories (Goa Amendment) Bill, 2019, in the House.

The Bill will allow women to work late night shifts in various industries.

During the discussion, Alemao pointed towards women working in casinos to illustrate his point.

“Not everyone seems to have gone to casinos here. The women who work there are from outside, they know karate-barate and are fast… Goan women are not like them, they are soft… they are decent and delicate. The women from outside are fast… it may work for them…” he said.

Alemao asked Deputy Chief Minister and Labour Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar to reconsider the move.

Congress leader Pratapsingh Rane said he feels that the Bill needs to be discussed in detail. “It is not in the interest of decency to allow ladies to work beyond a particular time. It is not fair. This needs to be further discussed,” he said. “In the interest of their safety, the Bill should be sent to the select committee.”

Leader of the Opposition Digambar Kamat opposed the Bill, saying it is against Goan culture.

The Bill, however, was passed following the debate.