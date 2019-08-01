Goan women are ‘decent, delicate’, those from outside are ‘fast’: NCP MLA

Women from “outside” the state are “fast” and might be comfortable to work late hours, unlike Goan women who are soft, “decent and delicate”, former chief minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Churchill Alemao on Thursday told the state assembly. Alemao was discussing the Factories (Goa Amendment) Bill 2019 in the House when he made the remark.

While discussing a section of the bill allowing women to work till late hours, Alemao referred to casinos to explain the “difference” between working women.

“Not everyone seems to have visited casinos here. The women who work there are from outside, they know karate-barate and are fast. Goan women are not like them, they are soft… they are decent and delicate. The women from outside are fast… it may work for them…,” he said.

A few other MLAs chuckled over the NCP MLA’s comment with opposition MLA Pratapsingh Rane saying suggesting a further discussion on this amendment in detail. “It is not in the interest of decency to allow ladies to work beyond a particular time. It is not fair. This needs to be further discussed,” he said.

Alemao asked Deputy Chief Minister and Labour Minister Chandrakant Kavlekarto to reconsider the move.

Opposition leader Digambar Kamat too opposed the move, saying it is against the Goan culture. “In the interest of decency, it is not right to allow ladies of the state to work at night. In the interest of their safety, the bill should be sent to the select committee,” Rane said.

The bill, which will allow women, outsiders and Goans to work at night between 7 pm and 6 am, was finally passed.