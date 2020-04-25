Goa: Woman booked for criminal intimidation after calling another ‘prostitute’

A woman was booked for criminal intimidation and punishment for causing hurt in North Goa after a video showed her calling another woman a “prostitute”.
According to a police spokesperson, four women were walking on the pavement — two of Nepal origin and two from Sikkim, when a local native woman waylaid them and asked them to go home. While others left, one stayed back. The local woman is then alleged to have called her a “prostitute”. The video of the incident went viral.
“An altercation broke after that. The victim came to the police station with a written complaint after which we probed and took statements of persons at site including the other three women,” said an officer.
The accused, identified as Aarti Naik, is a resident of Porvorim. Naik is now booked under several sections including punishment for causing hurt and intent to provoke breach of peace.
