Friday, April 24, 2020
Goa: Woman booked for criminal intimidation after calling another ‘prostitute’

By: Express News Service | Panjim | Published: April 25, 2020 2:04:28 am
goa news, goa woman arrested, racial abuse india, latest news, indian express The woman is booked under several sections including punishment for causing hurt and intent to provoke breach of peace

A woman was booked for criminal intimidation and punishment for causing hurt in North Goa after a video showed her calling another woman a “prostitute”.

According to a police spokesperson, four women were walking on the pavement — two of Nepal origin and two from Sikkim, when a local native woman waylaid them and asked them to go home. While others left, one stayed back. The local woman is then alleged to have called her a “prostitute”. The video of the incident went viral.

“An altercation broke after that. The victim came to the police station with a written complaint after which we probed and took statements of persons at site including the other three women,” said an officer.

The accused, identified as Aarti Naik, is a resident of Porvorim. Naik is now booked under several sections including punishment for causing hurt and intent to provoke breach of peace.

