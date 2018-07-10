Goa villagers demand closure of bars

For now, the resolution is within the panchayat and the villagers are yet to make a formal complaint to the state government. (representational photo) For now, the resolution is within the panchayat and the villagers are yet to make a formal complaint to the state government. (representational photo)

A resolution was passed by residents of Surla village, bordering the Western Ghats in North Goa, demanding closure of liquor shops and bars in their precincts, alleging harassment by inebriated tourists.

“It’s been increasing in the last five years, and this year we really could not take it anymore. We went through a few complaints and then passed a resolution. We will be asking the shops and bars in our region to either relocate or shut,” said Sarika Gaonkar, sarpanch, Thana-Dongurli.

The resolution has signatures of over 500 people who live in the green zone. “Sometimes, they are drunk so bad that they do not have anything other than their undergarments on. Most of them are young and they come in groups, making it difficult for us to complain. It has resulted in fights and quarrels. We are a simple village with most of us busy farming,” Goankar added. “Such incidents happen more often during the monsoon as they come here to see the waterfalls,” she said.

For now, the resolution is within the panchayat and the villagers are yet to make a formal complaint to the state government.

