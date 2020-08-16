Goa: 23 arrested at rave party, drugs worth Rs 9 lakh seized

Three teams of the Crime Branch raided the premises of the villas and detained more than 20 people.

At least 23 people, including three foreign women, were arrested and drugs worth Rs 9 lakh seized after Goa Crime Branch received a tip about a rave party being organised in Firangipani Villas at Vagator under Anjuna police station limits. Two women from Russia and one from Czech Republic were among those arrested.

In the intervening night of August 15-16, three teams of the Crime Branch raided the villas and detained more than 20 people.

The team seized narcotics — including cocaine and ecstasy tablets — worth over Rs 9 lakh.

Out of the 23 arrested, 4 people were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for allegedly possessing banned substance during the police raid, news agency PTI quoted a senior crime branch official. 19 others present at the party were arrested for violating the social distancing norms.

An FIR has been registered against the accused for the use of narcotics drugs and endangering public safety. Complaints about rave parties have been on the rise in recent past in North Goa.

Goa Director General of Police Mukesh Kumar Meena in a tweet said, “Zero tolerance to #Drugs and Ensuring Public Safety #goapolice Crime Branch busted a late night party in Anjuna. 23 persons including 3 foreigners were arrested and narcotic drugs worth over Rs 9 lac were seized.”

In July, the Goa government announced it would re-open its borders to tourists for the first time since the nationwide lockdown was imposed in March, and released a list of guidelines for travellers who plan on visiting the coastal state.

Tourists visiting Goa will not be required to quarantine upon arrival. Instead, the government has offered two alternatives — a tourist can either carry a COVID-19 negative certificate issued in the last 48 hours, or get tested at their own cost at the state entry point as soon as they arrive.

Once they arrive in Goa, all tourists will be required to visit the nearest tourism kiosk, where they will undergo basic thermal screening. They will also have to get their mandatory documents verified, before they are allowed to proceed.

Goa’s COVID-19 case count rose by 369 to 11,339 on Saturday, while five deaths took toll to 98, the state health department said.

