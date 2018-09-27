Dropped Goa Minister Francis D’Souza threatens to quit BJP: ‘Maybe I have overstayed’

D’Souza, one of the senior most ministers in the cabinet, was a contender for the chief minister’s post in 2014 when Parrikar was elevated as the defence minister in the central government. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran/File) D’Souza, one of the senior most ministers in the cabinet, was a contender for the chief minister’s post in 2014 when Parrikar was elevated as the defence minister in the central government. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran/File)

Goa BJP legislator Francis D’Souza, who was unhappy on being dropped from the Manohar Parrikar-led cabinet, said he would resign from the party’s core committee and that this is a fight for “self-respect”, according to PTI.

D’Souza, who is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in the US, was heading the urban development department in the cabinet. He was removed along with Pandurang Madkaikar, who had the power ministry portfolio.

Claiming that the party had not informed him, D’Souza said, “I will resign from the Goa BJP unit’s core committee once I am back on October 15. I don’t want anything from the party in the future. Even if offered, I will not take up any government position. I am fighting for my self-respect. If you can’t respect that, then I don’t want anything from you. It’s all over.”

Asserting that he would not quit as an MLA, the Mapusa constituency leader said, “I have been elected by my voters for five years, so there is no question of resigning as a legislator. If I resign, I would be disrespecting my voters.” After the Chief Minister’s Office announced his removal, D’Souza wondered if this was the “reward given to him by the party for his 20-year-long loyalty.”

Countering CM Manohar Parrikar’s claim that the decision was taken by the high command, D’Souza said, “Nobody can interfere in the chief minister’s right. There is no role of the party high command in my dismissal from the cabinet.” He also said that Parrikar “does not take advice from anyone, including the party high command.”

Claiming that he had joined the BJP on Parrikar’s request, D’Souza said he would not advise his son, who is aiming for a political career in Mapusa, to join the party. He also alleged that “few leaders” in the BJP were trying to get him removed from the party since 2012. “Maybe they felt that I overstayed in their party. Usually, any guest should not overstay. I have been there for too long in the BJP,” he said.

D’Souza, one of the senior most ministers in the cabinet, was a contender for the chief minister’s post in 2014 when Parrikar was elevated as the defence minister in the central government. The legislator, however, had lost the chance to party colleague Laxmikant Parsekar, who then became the chief minister.

