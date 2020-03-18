Goa tracks those on flight with woman who tested positive for COVID-19 in Bangalore

A municipal worker uses a fogging machine in a lane as a precaution against the coronavirus in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Express photo: Ganesh Shirsekar) A municipal worker uses a fogging machine in a lane as a precaution against the coronavirus in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Express photo: Ganesh Shirsekar)

With a 67-year-old woman on a Dubai-Goa-Bengaluru flight on March 9 testing positive for coronavirus in Bangalore, the Goa government has been tracking the 26 passengers who were on the same flight and alighted at Goa’s Dabolim International Airport.

On Tuesday, Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane said all the passengers had been traced.

“…we have already traced all the 26 fellow passengers and all of them will be placed in the isolation ward to be tested for #COVID19 based on the guidelines formulated by the Ministry of Health, Govt. of India,” Rane said.

The 67-year-old woman is currently quarantined at her home in Bengaluru, he added.

Goa is also contemplating shutting down its borders to stop the spread of coronavirus.

“We need to stop it (inflow of tourists), so a file has been moved to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for necessary action. We will have to at some point, seal the borders. It is very, very important,” Rane said.

