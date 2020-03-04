Goa: Tourist cars to get special stickers to avoid ‘unnecessary checking’

Ajgaonkar told mediapersons that tourists are being “harassed by traffic policemen, who randomly stop them and impose fines”. (Picture for representation) Ajgaonkar told mediapersons that tourists are being “harassed by traffic policemen, who randomly stop them and impose fines”. (Picture for representation)

With tourists complaining they are being “harassed” by traffic police with “random” checks, special stickers will now be provided at Goa’s borders to indicate that visitors’ travel and car documents have been checked at entry.

State tourism minister Manohar Ajgaonkar told mediapersons Wednesday: “Tourists are being harassed by traffic policemen, who randomly stop them and impose fines. Tourists should not be harassed. Those who are wearing helmets on two-wheelers should not be stopped.”

“If someone is drunk or has violated rules, the police can act against them. But tourists cannot just be randomly stopped and harassed. From now on, documents of cars not registered in Goa will be checked at border entry points and given a sticker to be stuck on the screen,” he added.

According to Ajgaonkar, it will also mean that the vehicle has been checked once for all travel documents and doesn’t need to go through unnecessary stops, as that ‘destroys the idea of a holiday’.

