Goa to restart tourism activities from Monday; casinos, nightclubs to open

In a bid to revive the tourism sector in Goa, the state task force has recommended the government to reopen all tourism activities from September 20, Monday. Casinos, spas and nightclubs can also be functional from Monday with 50 per cent capacity, provided people are fully vaccinated or produce a Covid-19 negative test report.

The government will soon issue the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for this.

Meanwhile, the task force will convene another meeting to evaluate the Covid-19 situation and decide on starting physical classes for students from Class 8 to 12.

“The decision regarding reopening of schools will be taken after monitoring the situation. Physical classes for higher classes are likely to begin from October. The decision regarding reopening of school for primary classes will be taken after Diwali,” said Dr Shekhar Salkar, an official from the state government’s expert committee for Covid management.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the state will now play a crucial role in reviving tourism. He was speaking at a virtual interaction with Goa’s healthcare workers, doctors, citizens and government functionaries.