Goa to soon get kits to check formalin in fish, says Manohar Parrikar

Formalin is a colourless solution of formaldehyde in water, used chiefly as a preservative for biological specimens.

The Goa government on Monday announced its decision to employ formaldehyde detection kits to monitor local and imported varieties of fish sold in the state. Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar confirmed in the Goa Assembly that the kits — developed by Kochi headquartered Central Institute of Fisheries Technology of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR-CIFT) — will be used by Food and Drug Administration, Directorate of Fisheries and police during routine and periodic inspections.

Action will be taken against a trader, if the screening kit detects contamination by added Formaldehyde, after it is validated by laboratory tests. The Opposition had stalled the proceedings of the Assembly for two consecutive days and the first half of Monday, demanding a solution to the problem. Parrikar was replying to a calling attention moved by MLAs — Nilesh Cabral and Alexio Reginald Lourenco.

Meanwhile, for the third day, the Goa Assembly was adjourned till 12:30 pm, after Congress leaders asked for the Formalin issue to be moved as an adjournment motion.

