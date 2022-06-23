scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 23, 2022
Goa to host 3-day international Shiva festival next year

The proposed festival will be a cultural event to showcase the Shiv mudra dance, and performers excelling in the art would be expected to participate.

By: Express News Serivce | Panaji |
Updated: June 23, 2022 7:54:54 am
The proposed international Shiv Festival will be a cultural event to showcase the Shiv mudra dance. (File photo)

The Goa Tourism Development Board (GTDC) has planned to host a three-day ‘International Shiv Festival’ during Mahashivratri next year at the famous Tambdi Surla temple in Mollem.

GTDC chairman Ganesh Gaonkar told reporters on Wednesday, “There will be an International Shiv Festival. Work on that on. If all goes according to plan, there will be a three-day festival at Tambdi Surla on Mahashivratri.”

“On one side, we have the EDM, Sunburn by the beach. On the other side, those who can perform the Shiv mudra dance can participate in this festival,” Gaonkar, a BJP MLA from Savordem, said.

He said the proposed festival will be a cultural event to showcase the Shiv mudra dance, and performers excelling in the art would be expected to participate.

Every year, spirited celebration takes place at the 12th Century Shiva temple on Mahashivratri. The black basalt temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is considered to be the only specimen of Kadamba-Yadava architecture in basalt stone in Goa.

