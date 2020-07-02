Goa to begin opening hotels today

Goa shut down for travellers since the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown was imposed in March. (Express Photo by Aaron Pereira/File) Goa shut down for travellers since the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown was imposed in March. (Express Photo by Aaron Pereira/File)

With a view to get its economy back on track, Goa will begin opening over 250 hotels across the state starting Thursday, with the tourism ministry having ensured that all SOPs with regards to the coronavirus pandemic are in place.

State Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar made the announcement on Wednesday, saying, “Economically, we are in a bad shape.” He said tourists who wish to enter the state need to pre-book themselves and should be tested for the coronavirus at most 48 hours prior to their arrival. Those who haven’t tested themselves for the virus should be willing to get tested and may only leave the hotel premises if they test negative.

The announcement comes even as Goa looks at the possibility of containment zones, with 713 active Covid-19 cases and around 330 people quarantined in various facilities.

Meanwhile, with an MLA of the ruling BJP testing positive for the virus a week after a meeting of the legislators, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday asked those present at the meet to get themselves tested.

