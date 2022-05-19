‘Had we come a year earlier, we might have done wonders here’: TMC Goa incharge Kirti Azad

The Goa Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday announced an ad-hoc core committee of eight members including TMC Rajya Sabha MP and former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro and its co-ordinator Rajendra Kakodkar. On April 25, the TMC had announced that it had decided to restructure the entire Goa State Committee. While the party had begun to see exits even before the election, its state president Kiran Kandolkar too quit after the party’s announcement to restructure its Goa unit.

The TMC arrived in Goa towards the end of September, 2021 and announced that it would be contesting the legislative assembly election in all 40 assembly constituencies in the state. It forged a pre-poll alliance with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and contested 26 seats but won none.

TMC Goa incharge Kirti Azad said, “We are grateful to the people for allowing us to garner over 5 percent vote share (40 seats) and over 8 percent vote share (in 26 seats that TMC contested) in our maiden game.”

“We got more than 8 percent votes in two-five months, this shows that people have started trusting the TMC in Goa. This is very encouraging for us…In the next legislative election we will come back stronger and also form the government,” Azad said addressing a press conference on Thursday.

Azad further said, “According to a comparative study, the BJP had managed to garner merely a percentage of votes in its first election and it was only in the third electoral run that they managed to get one MLA elected. Similarly, the Congress had only managed to win one seat, that too from Daman (before Goa attained statehood), in the third election. But the TMC received more support than both of them.”

“If in five months we could get 8 percent votes, you can imagine what we can do in five years with our hard work,” Azad told the Indian Express. Asked if the TMC was late in arriving just five months ahead of the election in Goa, the cricketer-turned-politician said, “We had to start somewhere. If you play a 50 over game, in the last 15 overs you come and hit, you don’t start hitting from the very first ball unless it’s a bad delivery. It’s as simple as that. Introspection is that had we come a year earlier, we might have done wonders here. But then this is what it is.”

Much before Kandolkar and his wife Kavita – both TMC’s election candidates, left the party last month, the exits from the party had begun before the polls. Among the first ten members to join the party with Faleiro in September 2021, former MGP MLA Lavoo Mamledar quit the party and contested the election on a Congress ticket from Marcaim. Former independent MLA Prasad Gaonkar who had also pledged support to the TMC, backtracked and contested the election as a Congress candidate from Sanguem. Lawyer Yatish Naik, who also joined the TMC with Faleiro and was made the party general secretary in January, also left it after he was denied the ticket from Saligao seat. He joined the BJP last month.

While former Congress legislator Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco joined the TMC even after being named as the Congress candidate from his Curtorim constituency, he made a quick exit from the party saying his decision had backfired. He won the election as an Independent candidate and supported the BJP that formed its government for the third consecutive time in Goa. After the poll rout, the TMC held an election review meeting on March 26 to get feedback from party candidates, members and workers.

The spate of exits that the TMC saw before and after the legislative assembly elections, Azad said, were bygones. “I wish them the very best. Chhodo kal ki baatein, kal ki baat purani,” Azad said. About the party’s plan to prevent more exits, Azad said, “You cannot say that about any party in Goa. We have spoken to everyone individually. The list that you see (of ad-hoc committee members) is of those with whom I sat across here and I told them please don’t back-stab. Stay in one place and let’s work together for the betterment of Goa.”

Missing from the list, however, was former Goa Chief Minister and five-time MLA Churchill Alemao. Azad said that he could not be contacted and hence, discussions were not held with him yet.

About its pre-poll ally MGP shifting loyalties to support the BJP after the election, Azad said, “Ours is a new experience of three-four months. There are old players who jump from Congress to BJP and BJP to congress to stay in power. We are new here but now we know. Once bitten, twice shy.”

The MGP that won two seats extended support to the BJP that formed the government in Goa after winning 20 seats. MGP leader Ramkrishna alias Sudin Dhavalikar, now power minister in the state, is the only non-BJP minister in the state cabinet led by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Speaking on Goa TMC’s plans, Azad said, “The forthcoming Lok Sabha & Vidhan Sabha elections are our current targets and we will bounce back in a strong and resilient manner. Our leaders will take up the local issues and bring to the fore the problems of the people of Goa and pressurise the current govt to deliver solutions.” About the upcoming village panchayat elections in the state, Azad said, “We are in an infant stage, we may go ahead in a few assembly constituencies or we may go ahead in many more. That’s quite possible. At the moment we are in the process of deciding everything.”