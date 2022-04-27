Goa TMC chief Kiran Kandolkar resigns, blames Prashant Kishor for poll debacle, says party has no future in state

Two days after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) said that it will restructure its Goa unit, state chief Kiran Kandolkar resigned on Wednesday and blamed political strategist Prashant Kishor for party’s debacle in the Assembly elections. He said that the party “has no future in Goa”.

Talking to the reporters in Mapusa, Kandolkar said he has nothing against party chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee or other TMC leaders. “I have nothing against Mamata Banerjee or (TMC national general secretary) Abhishek Banerjee because they gave the responsibility of the Goa election to I-PAC. Prashant Kishor is the one who leads I-PAC. If anyone has failed, it is him. As (election) candidates, we have not failed… I-PAC came here with much fanfare… in Goa his political strategy was a total zero. I had met Prashant Kishor… He told us we have big plans for Goa… But as the election approached we all knew that all his plans had failed.”

Kandolkar was the TMC candidate from the Aldona constituency in North Goa for the elections held in February. Kandolkar, who left the Goa Forward Party to join the TMC in November 2021, was made the state TMC president on January 18.

“Best wishes to the party… me and my supporters from Aldona have nothing to do with the TMC anymore,” he said.

Kandolkar, who recently met party’s national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, said, “…From what he (Abhishek Banerjee) said, I felt that there is no clarity on what their plan for Goa is. I was compelled to take this decision (to resign).”

He said that Kishor had used the TMC as a platform to prove a point to the Congress. “He was here only to blackmail the Congress…He tried to show that if they don’t take him on board, he would hurt their vote share.”

However, on Tuesday, the Congress said that Kishor declined its offer to join the party.

Three other state TMC leaders — Tarak Arolkar, Leao Dias and Sandeep Vazarkar–also resigned from the party on Wednesday.

Kandolkar’s resignation comes two days after his wife Kavita Kandolkar, the TMC election candidate from the Tivim seat, quit the party.