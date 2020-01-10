Goa tiger deaths: CM Pramod Sawant orders shifting of villagers

CM Sawant said the carcasses have been sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Hyderabad. CM Sawant said the carcasses have been sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Hyderabad.

Following the recovery of carcasses of a tigress and three cubs from Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday ordered a full-fledged rehabilitation of villagers who dwell deep in the forest or on the periphery of the tiger corridor in and around the sanctuary.

Meanwhile, the farmers arrested in connection with the incident have admitted that they buried the carcasses, but continue to deny their role in poisoning the animals. Sawant said the carcasses have been sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Hyderabad.

“… This incident occurred in Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary. There are only two families there. We want to shift them,” Sawant said. “The government is willing to shift them. We will relocate them and their cattle… I have instructed PCCF…” Sawant said.

