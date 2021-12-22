Temples destroyed by Portuguese need to be rebuilt to preserve Hindu culture: Goa CM

Temples destroyed during the Portuguese rule need to be rebuilt in the 60th year of Goa’s liberation, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday.

Sawant was speaking at the inauguration of development infrastructure at Mangueshi in Ponda.

The Mangueshi temple is among Goa’s top pilgrimage destination, attracting thousands of tourists.

“Some temples that were destroyed during the Portuguese rule were rebuilt by our ancestors and now the government also has helped in beautification of some of these temples — like the Mhalsa temple in Verna,” Sawant said. “It is among the country’s temples that were destroyed and rebuilt. This is a matter of pride for Goans,” he said.

“There are more temples that are left to be rebuilt. In the 60th year of liberation, we want to start rebuilding the temples that the Portuguese destroyed,” he added.

Sawant said, “I ask you to once again preserve Hindu Sanskriti and Mandir Sanskriti (Hindu culture and temple culture). I ask you to give us the strength to rebuild these temples.”

On Tuesday, BJP national president J P Nadda addressed two public rallies in South Goa and is expected to release the party’s 10-year ‘report card’ listing its performance in Goa.