Goa: Swimming coach terminated after video of him allegedly molesting minor goes viral

Swimming coach Surajit Ganguly was terminated following a video that went viral which showed him allegedly molesting a minor. Swimming Federation of India president Digambar Kamat confirmed the termination and said a letter was sent on Wednesday evening to concerned authorities to ensure Ganguly was removed from the roster.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) Youth Affairs & Sports Kiran Rijiju took to twitter after he was alerted on the episode. “I’ve taken a strong view of the incident. The Goa Swimming Association has terminated the contract of coach Surajit Ganguly. I’m asking the Swimming Federation of India to ensure that this coach is not employed anywhere in India. This applies to all Federations & disciplines,” he tweeted.

Kamat also confirmed the termination. “Two years ago he was brought in by some parents who wanted their children trained by him. He is not in any of our associations or employed by us. He was allotted few lanes and specific hours at the training swimming pool in Goa. When this video surfaced we immediately got acting and by evening the termination was sought. He will not enter any pools under the federation anymore,” he said.

Kamat said there is a shortage of swimming coaches in Goa “but when the video surfaced we didnt waste time and action was taken.”