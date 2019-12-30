Another youth dies at Goa’s Sunburn festival, toll rises to 3

On Friday, two tourists from Andhra Pradesh had collapsed at the entry gate and were taken to a hospital in Mapusa, where they were declared dead. On Friday, two tourists from Andhra Pradesh had collapsed at the entry gate and were taken to a hospital in Mapusa, where they were declared dead.

A 24-year-old Bengaluru resident died after he collapsed at the Sunburn Electronic Dance Music (EDM) festival in Goa, making it the third such case in the three-day event which concluded on Sunday.

“Sandip Kotta, a resident of Bengaluru has a seizure and was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance. He later passed away during treatment,” North Goa SP Utkrisht Prasoon said.

On Friday, two tourists from Andhra Pradesh had collapsed at the entry gate and were taken to a hospital in Mapusa, where they were declared dead. Their post-mortem report is yet to come out.

Kotta’s body was sent for a post-mortem on Sunday night.

The opposition has demanded the resignation of Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar, citing “drug and narcotic menace” in the state as the probable suspicion behind the deaths.

