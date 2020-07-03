Goa Speaker Rajesh Patnekar asks all MLAs to undergo Covid test

“It’s my appeal to them. They should go for testing,” Patnekar told reporters, adding that since MLAs were moving in their constituencies and with cases across it was prudent to get tested. “It’s my appeal to them. They should go for testing,” Patnekar told reporters, adding that since MLAs were moving in their constituencies and with cases across it was prudent to get tested.

A day after the dates for Goa’s Monsoon Assembly session were announced, Speaker Rajesh Patnekar on Thursday appealed to all legislators in the state to take the Covid test.

In a separate advisory note to MLAs, Secretary Legislature Namrata Ulman said, “Due to the prevailing situation, it is advised to all members that it would be prudent not to have any meetings, briefings and other activities which result in gatherings in an enclosed space. This is particularly in view of the Assembly Session that is scheduled to commence on July 27.”

Currently a sitting MLA and a former health minister are being treated for Covid.

Goa has so far reported four deaths due to the coronavirus, and has 744 active cases and 734 recoveries as of Thursday.

