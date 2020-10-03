Goa: Software engineer says was bored and stressed in lockdown/found with drugs

The police have now registered a case against him under relevant sections of NDPS Act after a raid found 60 grams of the drug valued at Rs 12000. (Representational Image)

A software engineer from Bhagpath, Uttar Pradesh was held for possession of marijuana from south Goa in Pallolem, Goa police said.

The engineer named Ashish Sharma, 26 has told the police he was in Goa during the lockdown and was working remotely for a Software company at Chennai.

“As per company directions he was working online from Goa,” read a police statement.

The police have now registered a case against him under relevant sections of NDPS Act after a raid found 60 grams of the drug valued at Rs 12000.

“When questioned, he says he took it under stress and he says he was living here for long and was bored. He had been going to the beachfront and met some one who peddled this to him,” said South Goa SP Pankaj Singh. “These kind of cases will probably now show up as during lockdown there were not many such cases. At Least three cases like this of possession have shown up once the lockdown was lifted.” The accused has been in Goa since March 1, and according to police, his advocate has sought bail.

