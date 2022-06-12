Goa: Sitharaman inaugurates museum that showcases work that Customs do

Antique coins, statues, endangered wildlife, weapons and narcotics seized by Customs are among the exhibits at the ‘Dharohar’ — the National Museum of Customs and GST, which Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurated in Panaji on Saturday.

The two-storey ‘Blue building’ that houses the museum, which was known as Alfandega, during the Portuguese rule in Goa, has been standing on the banks of the Mandovi River in Panaji is about 400 years old.

The museum showcases not only the artefacts seized by Indian Customs but also depicts various aspects of work performed by the Customs Department. It consists of eight galleries — Introductory gallery, History of Taxation Gallery, Guardians of our economic frontiers gallery, Guardians of our Art & Heritage, Guardians of Flora & Fauna, Custodians of our social well being, Journey of Indirect taxes –Salt Tax to GST and the GST gallery.

The ‘Battle of Wits’ gallery showcases the cerebral battle between smugglers and the Customs officers. It contains chronicled seizures of many valuable items. Among its displays are the manuscript of Ain-i-Akbari intercepted at the Indo-Nepal border at Raxaul, replica of Amin pillars from Kaurkshetra and medieval period astronomical instruments.