Goa shuts schools today and tomorrow after IMD red alert

After the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted “extremely heavy rainfall” in some parts of Goa and issued a ‘red’ warning for Friday, the government declared a school holiday for children between Class I and VII for today (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday).

IMD Goa has issued an ‘orange’ warning for July 7, 9 and 10 and a ‘red’ warning for July 8. “With all stations reporting Very Heavy rainfall and one station Sanguem reporting Extremely Heavy rainfall, state average rainfall was the highest of this season in as on today,” the met department said on Friday. Extremely heavy rainfall was recorded in Sanguem and Cancona in South Goa, the IMD said. While Sanguem received 233.4 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, Cancona received 213.8 mm.

In a circular issued on Thursday, the Director of Education Shailesh R Sinai Zingde stated: “In view of the Red Alert issued by the India Meteorological Department, Goa centre predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy rainfall over the two districts and keeping in mind the safety of young children in elementary schools, it is decided by the competent authority to declare holiday on 8th & 9th July, 2022 for the students from Stad I to VII in the state of Goa. However, normal classes will be held for students of Std IX and X.”

In continuation of yesterday’s forecast,Extremely heavy rainfall(>20.4cm in 24hrs)very likely at 1-2 places over North & South Goa on 7th&8th July. Possibility of Very heavy rainfall continues for 5 days. Warnings to fishermen for 5 days.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Thursday, “There is a red alert issued for tomorrow. Our disaster management team is completely ready. People also need to take precautions. Do not step out of home without a reason. We have declared it a holiday for students from Class I to VII. The syllabus of Class IX and X is very important.”

Minister for woman and child development Vishwajit Rane said that the Director of Women and Child Development had also been asked to keep Anganwadis in the state closed for the next two days. “In view of the heavy rainfall warning issued by IMD, instructions have been given to the Director of @dcwdgoa to declare a two day holiday in all Anganwadis, to ensure safety of our children,” he tweeted.

According to the IMD’s observation on Friday morning, moderate to heavy rain was seen in both North and South Goa. “Rain bearing clouds are approaching from Arabian Sea and present over North Goa & South Goa districts. Panaji, most places over North Goa & South Goa districts are most likely to experience intermittent Moderate to heavy rainfall spells during next 3 hours,” the IMD said in its 7 am update.

It added that intense spells of rain are also likely and isolated locations and hilly ghat areas may receive prolonged showers.

The Goa government, via a statement, informed: “Necessary instructions have been issued to the Disaster Management Authorities in the State to activate the field machinery for taking precautionary actions and to tackle any situation arising out of heavy rainfall.” People have been also advised to avoid staying near weak trees or structures or areas vulnerable for landslides/rock falls and not to drive into flooded areas.

According to IMD, Goa, there could be increased rainfall across the state over the next five days as a cyclonic circulation over the South West and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal may possibly intensify. It added that the presence of an offshore trough at mean sea level from south Maharashtra to north Kerala coast, strengthening of pressure gradient and winds along the west coast may also cause increased rainfall.