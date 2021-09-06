Goa: Seven arrested after rasing slogans in CM meeting, released on bail

Seven men, arrested by the Goa police on Saturday evening after they allegedly causing disturbance at an event in Shiroda, South Goa where Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was addressing the public, were sent to 15 days in judicial custody on Sunday evening, police officials said. Few of the arrested men had asked the chief minister questions about government jobs and conditions of the roads in the constituency. Late on Sunday evening, the seven men were released on bail by a magistrate court.

The seven men, all residents of Shiroda had attended a public meeting on Saturday evening in which Sawant, who has been touring various assembly constituencies ahead of legislative assembly polls slated early next year, was taking questions from the public. Sawant answered questions from the public including those about the Bhumiputra Adhirkarini Bill, 2021 and government jobs. Members of the RG had raised questions about poor road conditions in Shiroda and government jobs promised to the youth by BJP MLA Subhash Shirodkar. In their application for bail, they stated that dissatisfied with the CM’s answers, they had raised slogans against him.

Revolutionary Goans (RG), a political outfit that is awaiting registration as a political party ahead of assembly polls, said that all the seven men arrested on Saturday were members of their organisation and belonged to different villages in the Shiroda assembly constituency.

The seven men – Yogesh Naik, Shailesh Naik, Rahul Naik, Nicky Alemao, Eliot Godinho, Prajot Gaonkar and Sachin Gaude – were booked under sections of the IPC including unlawful assembly, rioting and obstructing a public person from discharging his duty and insulting the modesty of a woman. According to the investigating officer’s say before the magistrate, the complainant was a 28-year-old man Nitesh Kankonkar and it was alleged that the accused men had “made indecent gesture to the ladies present in the hall by pointing them middle finger”.

If granted, bail, the investigating officer said, it would set a “bad precedent” in society and would “encourage the bad elements to commit such crime.”

Requesting anonymity, the lawyer for the seven RG members said, “We only argued on a simple point that the sections applied the accused do not require arrest as none of them attract punishment of more than three years and hence their arrest is illegal.”

The judicial magistrate first class at Ponda, while granting bail to the seven men, said that after persuing the say filed by the investigating officer, the court did not feel there was any reason to keep the accused in custody. The seven were released from Colvale Jail late on Sunday night.

RG founder Manoj Parab said, “They had only raised questions about government jobs and bad roads. They did not obstruct any government officials. This is just the BJP government trying to suppress our voice by filing such cases against us.” He said that RG was planning to contest all 40 seats in Goa next year.

The Congress in the state, however, also accused the BJP of muzzling dissent in the state after the incident. Leader of Opposition in the Goa legislative assembly election Digambar Kamat said, “Frustration is rising among youths with BJP government’s failure to provide jobs. I strongly condemn the act of the Goa CM to arrest seven youths from Shiroda for questioning the Goa government on unemployment, bad roads. Right to protest is a democratic right. I demand their immediate release.” Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar said that the government’s act was “cowardly”.