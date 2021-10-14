Schools in Goa set to reopen for Classes 9 to 12 from October 18

Starting October 18, schools in Goa will reopen for students of Class 9 to 12. Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant told reporters on Wednesday, “A meeting of the (state) task force was held today and a decision was taken to start schools for class 9,10,11 and 12 from Monday.”

Dr Shekhar Salkar, who is also a member of the state task force chaired by the Chief Minister, said that the department of education will issue the guidelines for starting schools in the offline mode following Covid-19 appropriate behavior. “Some responsibility will have to be taken by the parents, some responsibility will have to be taken by the (school) management and overall everybody needs to follow Covid-appropriate behavior. If children get sick or show any symptoms they should immediately report to the nearest Primary Health Centre.”

Salkar said that classrooms may have to be divided to house only 50 percent of their capacity and each class may have to be divided into two for safety of the children. “Since we are not starting all classes at once, empty classrooms and teachers from lower classes can also be engaged to teach these students. We had asked schools if they would like a hybrid model but most of them said that would lead to confusion,” Salkar told The Indian Express.

Salkar said a lot of parents had asked the task force to start classes even for younger children in the state but, he said, the task force had decided to start classes only for students in Class 9-12 and reopening schools to younger children will be considered after Diwali vacation.

Dean of the Goa Medical College Dr Shivanand Bandekar, also on the state task force told reporters, “The situation is much better. I have a (test) positivity report of the last five weeks and the maximum positivity has been 2.8 (percent) which is much less than 5 percent. Everybody should follow Covid-appropriate behavior. We should not declare victory so soon. We should always follow SOPs and guidelines.”

On Wednesday, Goa had 652 active cases of Covid-19 in the state and one death was reported. Of the 3,783 samples tested in the last 24 hours, 60 were found Covid-19 positive. Fifty one patients had recovered in the last 24 hours and three were discharged from hospital.

Last month, Sawant had said that the reopening of schools will be considered by the task force but schools in the state were likely to start before Diwali.