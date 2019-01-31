Goa: Revenue surplus Budget tabled

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Wednesday presented a “revenue surplus” Budget for 2019-20, announcing that the government’s major thrust for this year is “sustainable economic development of the state”. The Budget Session this year is limited to three days owing to Parrikar’s health condition.

Starting his speech, Parrikar taunted the Opposition by saying “I am fully in hosh” and “my josh is also very high”, as he reacted to Congress remarks on his and his government’s health.

“Pehle hosh me aao, baad me josh ki baat karo (first come to your senses and then talk about enthusiasm),” Goa PCC chief Girish Chodankar had said Monday.

In his speech, Parrikar said the total Budget for the year was Rs 19,548 crore, with the state estimated receipts showing an increase of nearly 17 per cent at Rs 16,035.23 crore. “The state share of central taxes for the year 2019-20 is estimated at Rs 3,336.47 crore as against Rs 2,979 crore estimated for the last year, representing an increase of 12.00 per cent,” read Parrikar.