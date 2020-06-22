Goa registers first COVID-19 death

The man was earlier shifted to the ICU and succumbed to the infection early hours of the day. The man was earlier shifted to the ICU and succumbed to the infection early hours of the day.

An 85-year-old man from Morlem in north Goa passed away at ESI, the state’s designated Covid-19 hospital, making it the first Covid-19 death of Goa.

He was earlier shifted to the ICU and succumbed to the infection early hours of the day. Speaking to reporters Health Minister Vishwajit Rane confirmed the death adding that the deceased was from his constituency. “This was unfortunate,” he added, expressing condolences to the family.

According to officials, the Morlem casualty was tough to avert as the infection had spread and he was a co-morbid patient having been bedridden for four years.

Morlem panchayat is in Valpoi constituency, the assembly seat of Health Minister Rane. The area had reported 19 cases till last night and was declared a containment zone earlier this month.

Goa, till now, has 818 confirmed cases, with the state revising its discharge policy thrice. While initially all the Covid patients were shifted to the state-designated hospital, in the last two weeks only the symptomatic and co-morbid cases found a bed at the ESI hospital while the rest were shifted to the Covid care Centres in the state.

Till Sunday, 1167 persons were in quarantine. The testing too has increased with over 2000 samples being tested everyday.

