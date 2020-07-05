Goa records highest single-day spike with 108 new Covid cases

Goa now has 853 cases overall. Goa now has 853 cases overall.

Goa on Saturday recorded its highest single-day spike so far with 108 new cases. The state also had two deaths on Friday evening, with a 75-year-old woman dying in the ICU and a 45-year-old man dying at his house in Vasco before his test results arrived.

“We are surprised with the course of events,” said state health secretary Nila Mohanan, when asked about the death of the 45-year-old man. He had gone to a primary health centre with “mild fever” a day earlier, and his test results came back positive the next day, as per sources.

The new cases on Saturday continued to be of natives and residents, with no tourist having tested positive yet. Goa now has 853 cases overall. With its case count rising, the state is also adding to its Covid infrastructure with two more facilities: the campus of Goa Engineering College and an indoor stadium in south Goa.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Goa News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd