Goa pollution board directs SWPL, Adani to pay penalty

THE Goa State Pollution Control Board has directed the South West Port Limited and Adani Group to pay penalty and amended the monitoring regulations to include CCTV across the plant, with the feed expected to be accessible to the pollution control board.

The board had met after notices were sent to South West Port Limited (SWPL) and Adani Group on account of high levels of particulate matter observed at Vasco in the first week of February. There was a stay on work against the two companies, which now stands revoked, said Ganesh Shetgaonkar, chairman of the board.

Citizens took a morcha in Vasco on Thursday to protest against the levels of dust, with gusts of wind pushing the dust from the port limits to the city. An IIT team, meanwhile, presented its interim findings to the board. The pollution board also heard the findings of the site inspection of SWPL, Adani and MPT along with the air quality report by both the agencies.

Protests were held across the port town this week on the issue. The matter also came up before the administrative tribunal.

A petition filed in the High Court will come up next on March 13, with the port expected to respond.