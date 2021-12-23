Goa Cong fields ex-CM Pratapsingh Rane from Poreim; son says will defeat him for BJP

A DAY after former Goa chief minister Pratapsingh Rane announced that he would contest the Assembly election from his bastion of Poriem in North Goa, the Congress’s Central Election Committee Wednesday approved his candidature from the seat where he remains undefeated for almost 50 years.

His son Vishwajit Rane, state health minister and BJP MLA, had said Tuesday that it was time his father bowed out from politics or he would contest against him from Poriem and win it for BJP.

After the Congress announced Rane’s candidature on Wednesday, the unprecedented father-son electoral duel now seems inevitable in Goa.

On Wednesday, Vishwajit told The Indian Express: “Now there is no discussion that will take place. I don’t even have to campaign. I am not only confident [of winning] but I am worried that he [senior Rane] may come third.”

He said the BJP was supportive of his candidature from Poriem. “My party is fully supporting me. Why won’t they? They are winning a seat that they have never won,” Vishwajit said.

Pratapsingh Rane, 83, had said on December 8 that he would not leave Congress. This was after BJP’s Goa election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis said the party would soon have the “blessings of Pratapsingh Rane”.