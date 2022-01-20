Goa polls: BJP MLA Wilfred Dsa resigns; Minister Rodrigues defers resignation

BJP MLA Wilfred Dsa on Wednesday resigned from his post and the party, stating that he will contest the upcoming Goa Assembly elections as an independent. Dsa had won the Nuvem seat on a Congress ticket in 2017 but he had defected to the BJP in 2019 with nine other Congress MLAs.

Meanwhile, Filipe Nery Rodrigues, Goa’s Water Resources Development Minister, has deferred his decision to resign.

Dsa said, “I had told the party already that I will resign before the election and I will not contest the 2022 election on a BJP ticket”. Talking to reporters outside the Legislative Assembly in Porvorim, Dsa said, “Our constituency is a Catholic dominated constituency. It was my supporters’ demand that I contest independently.”

Also Read | AAP names new entrant Amit Palekar as its CM face for Goa elections

He said that he was acting on the advice of his supporters and that he was happy with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who had helped him bring about development in his constituency. Dsa is the fifth BJP MLA to resign from the party ahead of the assembly polls on February 14.

Meanwhile, Rodrigues, who had said he would be resigning as minister and MLA, deferred his decision to resign on Wednesday. He was also among the ten Congress MLAs who switched to the BJP in 2019. He said he will discuss his next political move with his supporters and announce it in a day or two.

“We need to judge the mood of the people,” Rodrigues said.