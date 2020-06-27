Goa Police files FIR after school complaint over ‘morphed’ teachers images

The school management has also asked parents to monitor students’ online activity and study sessions. The school management has also asked parents to monitor students’ online activity and study sessions.

The Goa Police on Friday registered an FIR against unknown persons, acting on a prominent Panaji school’s complaint of students allegedly uploading on social media demeaning and morphed images of teachers from online classes.

The school has suspended all live recordings and recorded sessions for Thursday and will now admit students into Zoom study sessions only after they submit written applications.

“We received a complaint on Thursday from a school in Panaji,” confirmed Pankaj Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP), Crime Branch, Goa.

He added that the school has complained of images being captured, morphed and uploaded with derogatory remarks.

In a statement to parents and teachers, the school management wrote: “…a few students have shown disrespect by using social media platform like Instagram in a demeaning manner. Teachers’ faces have been clicked during Zoom classes as well as from recorded sessions and morphed into unacceptable and demeaning images and uploaded on Instagram.”

In May, teachers in Goa were given tutorials on using online portals to reach students in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

The Directorate of Education had organised a three-day workshop to train them on various platforms, including Google Meet and Zoom.

The school wrote: “…This method of teaching is new for all teachers and preparations are quite tedious and strenuous for them… The effort of the management and the teachers should have been appreciated by the students and parents.”

