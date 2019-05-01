Goa: Petition challenges merger of two MGP MLAs with BJP

A petition has challenged the merger of two MLAs of Goa regional party MGP with the BJP in March, with the Bombay High Court in Goa citing the event as something “never heard of”.

On March 27, Speaker Michael Lobo had allowed two breakaway MLAs, who split from the MGP, to officially join BJP after midnight, with the ruling party showing a strength of 15 legislators.

Soon after their merger, the leader of MGP, Sudin Dhavlikar, was dropped from the ruling coalition, with his portfolio and rank of deputy CM taken away.

The court on Tuesday asked Lobo to answer as to why his office was opened late at night, and how the “merger” was facilitated. Lobo’s counsel told the court that the decision of the Speaker, a constitutional authority, was beyond the scope of judicial review, with the office of the Speaker “having its own procedure”.