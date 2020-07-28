Goa: Opposition stages walkout from Assembly

Goa Forward Party leader Vijai Sardesai said, “They are passing Bills with no opposition, no discussion in a hurry. We have been asking for a discussion on measures to tackle Covid. The government’s only response is co-morbidities as the reason for death.” (File/ Representational) Goa Forward Party leader Vijai Sardesai said, “They are passing Bills with no opposition, no discussion in a hurry. We have been asking for a discussion on measures to tackle Covid. The government’s only response is co-morbidities as the reason for death.” (File/ Representational)

The Opposition on Monday staged a walkout from Goa Assembly after Speaker Rajesh Patnekar did not allow an adjournment motion to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the state.

The MLAs went to Governor Satya Pal’s residence, asking him to not give his assent to Bills and budgetary demands.

Goa Forward Party leader Vijai Sardesai said, “They are passing Bills with no opposition, no discussion in a hurry. We have been asking for a discussion on measures to tackle Covid. The government’s only response is co-morbidities as the reason for death.”

Congress Leader and Leader of the Opposition in Assembly Digambar Kamat called for an extension of the Assembly session.

MLAs in the ruling party called the exercise by opposition MLAs a “publicity stunt”.

Chief Minister Sawant, however, said his government “has been transparent from the beginning on the Covid response”.

