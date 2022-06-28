scorecardresearch
Monday, June 27, 2022
Goa: Opposition MLAs say no to training event in hotel

Written by MAYURA JANWALKAR | Panaji |
June 28, 2022 2:27:29 am
Opposition Legislators in Goa refused to attend a training workshop organised by the Assembly at a five-star hotel in Panaji on Monday.

While the Congress said the same two-day training workshop could have been held in the Assembly without burdening the finances, the AAP said MLAs need not receive training from the Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini institute, an RSS-affiliate.

Leader of the Opposition Micheal Lobo said they had attended the opening ceremony in respect of the Speaker’s chair but they were of the view that the session could have been held on the Assembly premises in Porvorim that has all the facilities for a conference and catering.

The session was aimed at training and educating MLAs about the procedures and processes of the Assembly. Nineteen of Goa’s 40 legislators are first-time MLAs.

