Goa Opposition and government spar over ‘illegal’ bungalow near heritage precinct

Opposition MLAs sought to put Goa’s BJP government in the dock in the Assembly on Thursday over the construction of a bungalow in close proximity to heritage monuments in Old Goa. It has been at the centre of citizen-led protests for over 200 days.

As MLAs from the Congress, AAP, Goa Forward Party and the Revolutionary Goans Party demanded action against the bungalow, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Town and Country Planning Minister Vishwajit Rane said the government would meet the people’s demands but the matter was sub judice at present.

The bungalow—a part of it formerly owned by Manish Munot, husband of Mumbai-based BJP spokesperson Shaina N C—was a rallying point during the campaign for the Assembly polls in February.

Congress MLA from Cumbharjua Rajesh Faldessai, in whose constituency the bungalow falls, asked the government to demolish the bungalow citing Old Goa residents’ vehement opposition to it.

“What do people come to Old Goa for? They come to see the blessings of Goencho Saib (St Francis Xavier, whose remains are preserved in the Basilica of Bom Jesus). They don’t come to see people’s bungalows,” Faldessai said.

The SaveOld Goa Action Committee has been protesting against the construction of the bungalow for more than a year and had filed a petition in the Supreme Court. The protests intensified after over 3,000 people gathered at St Cajetan Church in Old Goa on November 21, 2021 demanding the government take action against the structure. The ground-plus-one structure with a tiled roof is located between the Mandovi river and St Cajetan Church and close to the Viceroy’s Arch in Old Goa’s heritage precinct.

Sawant said, “The structuring that he is talking about, I don’t want to say why and who it belongs to –the matter is before thehigh court. It is sub judice. The panchayat has revoked its construction licence and issued a demolition order. At present, both have been clubbed and a hearing is ongoing before the additional director of panchayats, a quasi-judicial body. There is a process of natural justice and under this process, four hearings have taken place. The next hearing is on July 21. The government will accept whatever decision the court or the judicial authority takes in the matter. I understand the sentiments.”

Sawant also said five or six intervention applications had also been filed in the case.

Congress MLA Yuri Alemao said, “I want to ask a very pointed, specific question. Are you serious about protecting heritage sites? Take the example of the UP government, without natural justice also various structures have been demolished. Speaker Sir, if there is a will, there is a way.”

AAP MLA Venzy Viegas said the site in Old Goa was notified as a protected monument by Unesco in 1968. “Can’t the CM intervene and give an overriding, blanket order to demolish it, rather than passing the ball?” said Viegas.

Sawant reminded him that the matter was before the court, saying the government could make a case before the court too.

“There are so many areas around which there can be no construction. The TCP minister has to make a no-development zone so that more constructions like this don’t happen. This is the policy change he has to do. Unesco world heritage sites have to be protected,” said Vijai Sardesai, a Goa Forward party MLA.

Minister Vishwajit Rane said, “Earlier there was no decision to draw 100m (around heritage sites) on the RP (regional plan). A decision has already been taken by the TCP Board to put 100m (buffer zone) around all monuments notified by the Archaeological Survey of India. TCP has cancelled all the permissions and as the CM has already mentioned, the matter is sub judice. There is no question of the government being partisan or anything.”

The minister said the bungalow construction was beyond 100m from the heritage sites but within 300m. “We will see what best we can do according to the sentiments of the MLA because people there are very sensitive about this issue…we are all on the same page and whatever needs to be done, will be done by law,” said Rane.

Revolutionary Goans Party MLA Viresh Borkar asked, “How was a licence given for the reconstruction from a loja (hut) to not even a bungalow but a palace? There needs to be a buffer zone around heritage structures.”

Rane said, “We had not given any kind of permission to these people. They had gone to the National Monuments Authority in Delhi and got the permission for reconstruction and repair. As far as we are concerned, we have not given any permission or initiated any file. Based on that (permissions from Delhi), the file was initiated. But you can be rest assured…whatever needs to be done to protect that particular vicinity will be done. TCP will not give any permission…Whatever needs to be done to protect and re-verify such things, we will keep a scanner to re-verify.”

Jose Maria de Gouveia Pinto sold 2,400 sq m of the land to Survarna Lotlikar, wife of former Goa Forward Party treasurer Suraj Lotlikar, and 9,500 sq m to Shaina’s husband, Manish Munot, in 2015.

Munot subsequently said he had pulled out of the project and that he had sold his part. The land changed hands in August 2021 through a sale deed in the name of Corus Urban Infrastructure Limited. A stop-work order was later issued by the panchayat to Pinto, Suvarna Lotlikar and Sumerlal Jain of Corus Urban Infrastructure.

Both Shaina and Munot have said they had nothing to do with the alleged illegalities. However, protesters accused the ruling BJP of bending rules at the behest of Shaina.