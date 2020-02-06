Follow Us:
Thursday, February 06, 2020
Goa Oppn MLA Rohan Khaunte released after being held for ‘threatening’ BJP leader

Rohan Khaunte, a former revenue minister under Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, was booked under section 341 (wrongful restrainment) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code

By: Express News Service | Panjim | Published: February 6, 2020 10:47:51 am
Goa Oppn MLA Rohan Khaunte, Goa police, Goa assembly session, Rohan Khaunte arrested for threatening BJP leader, Goa news, Indian express The face-off between Rohan Khaunte and Mahambrey allegedly took place at assembly corridors. (File)

An opposition MLA Rohan Khaunte was arrested by Goa Police post-midnight Thursday for allegedly threatening a BJP spokesperson and later released on bail early morning for attending the Assembly Session.

The complaint was filed by Goa BJP spokesman Premanand Mahambrey alleging Khaunte threatened him at the assembly corridors.

The complaint was filed by Goa BJP spokesman Premanand Mahambrey alleging Khaunte threatened him at the assembly corridors. “Khaunte was arrested at his residence and was released on bail,” deputy superintendent of police (Porvorim) Edwin Colaco told reporters.

Since the assembly is in progress, the police have to first furnish details and seek the permission of the Speaker Rajesh Patnekar for the arrest. Seeking permission, police said, “Since the accused is an elected individual and the complainant a spokesperson, it could lead to consequences if Khaunte is not placed on arrest.”

The face-off between Khaunte and Mahambrey allegedly took place at assembly corridors after Mahambrey mentioned Khaunte in a press conference accusing him of being involved in illegal activities.

