Woman rescued after attempting suicide in Goa, infant daughter found dead at home

A woman from Chicalim in South Goa allegedly killed her one-year-old daughter and attempted suicide on Saturday, Goa Police officials said. The woman, who had allegedly slashed her wrists and tried to end her life after jumping off the bridge over the Zuari river, was rescued and moved to the Goa Medical College (GMC) and Hospital for treatment.

Police officials said after the woman was rescued and inquiries were made about her home and family, police officials visited her residence where they found her 14-month-old daughter dead. While the cause of child’s death is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that she was strangled to death. Police officials said that an offence of murder (Section 302, IPC) and Section 8 of the Goa Children’s Act had been registered at the Vasco Police Station.

“The motive behind the child’s killing or the cause of her death is not known. We are trying to find out. The investigation is going on and we will have to wait for the post-mortem report,” a police official said.

Police officials said that the woman’s husband worked abroad and she had recently returned after visiting him. The woman was rescued after a construction worker spotted her jumping off the bridge in the early hours of Saturday and the police were informed.