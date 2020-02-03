Goa: One aircraft every 10 days faces danger due to birds, dogs at Dabolim, says CM

In November 2019, the Navy lost one MiG-29k fighter jet to a bird-hit. In November 2019, the Navy lost one MiG-29k fighter jet to a bird-hit.

At least one civilian aircraft landing or taking off from Goa’s Dabolim International Airport faces danger every 10 days from birds and dogs near the runway, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the state Assembly during the ongoing budget session.

Birds that pose risk to planes include peacocks.

Sawant tabled the details as a written response along with documents.

According to figures from the airport, 224 such scares involving civilian flights have been reported since 2014. The data given by the Indian Navy detailed the animals causing the scare — kites, owls, crows, pigeons, eagles and peacocks along with stray dogs.

In November 2019, the Navy lost one MiG-29k fighter jet to a bird-hit.

According to the answer tabled, the Navy is in talks with the Panchayat to clear the garbage around the airport, which attracts birds and strays.

The Navy is also involved in a “systematic control of dog population in association with department of animal husbandry and veterinary services”, according to the written response of Chief Minister Sawant.

📢 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Goa News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd