Goa: Newly elected MLAs to take oath tomorrow

NEWLY ELECTED legislators of the 40-member Goa Assembly will be sworn in on March 15.

Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai, who dissolved the assembly on Saturday, ordered the new Assembly to convene on March 15 at 11.30 am for administration of the oath of affirmation.

Governor Pillai appointed Ganesh Gaonkar, newly elected BJP MLA from Sanvordem in South Goa, as the protem Speaker in whose presence the oath will be administered. The Governor will administer the oath of affirmation to Gaonkar on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which failed to win a single seat in the Assembly despite its high-decibel campaign in Goa, on Sunday instituted an election review committee. In a letter written on Saturday, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said, “As a first step post the election, we are instituting an Election Review Committee….Over the next few days and weeks, we will introspect and frankly deliberate on our election journey – collectively and individually.”

“We began our mission in Goa to fill the void created due to lack of an efficient, robust Opposition. Over the next five years, we recommit ourselves to playing that role. We will serve the people and hold the government accountable, fighting the good fight for the people of Goa.”

The first conclave of the election review committee will be held on March 26 for which election candidates, their core team members and individual members of the party will be invited.