Goa NCP contests Alemao’s ‘merger’ of legislative party with TMC

THE NCP in Goa has objected to its lone MLA Churchill Alemao’s letter to the assembly Speaker seeking a merger of the legislative party with the TMC. Alemao had written to the Speaker on Monday on the issue.

Goa NCP president Jose Philip D’souza said on Tuesday after submitting a letter to the office of Speaker Rajesh Patnekar, “Churchill won on an NCP ticket and he has now joined TMC. Yesterday, he claimed that there has been a merger of the legislative party. I have a simple question. Who have you merged with? Does that party have an MLA? Who are you going to do the merger with if the party has no MLA?”

D’souza said the NCP has filed a petition before the Speaker, objecting to Alemao’s ‘merger’ of the legislative party. “It is now up to the Speaker to take a decision…We will meet the Speaker tomorrow,” he said.

Subhash Volvoikar of the NCP’s legal cell said, “There is a debate on this issue…We are sure what has happened is illegal. Only Churchill has joined [the TMC]. The executive committee of the party is intact.”

Benaulim MLA Alemao joined the TMC in the presence of party chairperson Mamata Banerjee. The TMC claimed that with his entry into the party, it now had a “sitting MLA” in the Goa Assembly. At the TMC and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party’s (MGP) first joint rally on Tuesday afternoon, Alemao was introduced as “TMC MLA”.

Seeking allotment of a seat as a TMC legislator, Alemao in his letter to the Speaker wrote on Monday that by a resolution of December 9, the legislative group of NCP agreed to merge with the TMC, and will now function as the latter’s legislative group.

“In as much as I constitute the entire strength and thus not less than two-thirds, of the members of NCP legislative party in Goa Legislative Assembly, the merger of NCP with All India Trinamool Congress for the purposes of paragraph 4(1) of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution of India is deemed to have taken place by reasons of the provisions contained in paragrah 4 (2) of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution of India.” The tenth schedule refers to the anti-defection law.