scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Advertisement

Navy choppers carry out multiple sorties to douse fires in Goa’s Mhadei Sanctuary

The sorties began on Tuesday to douse fires that have been raging at several places for the past six days.

Mahdei sanctuary fire doused by helicoptersSpecial gear LAALDE (Large Area Aerial Liquid Dispersion Equipment) was used by the helicopter for this operation. (Photo: Twitter/@IN_GNA)
Listen to this article
Navy choppers carry out multiple sorties to douse fires in Goa’s Mhadei Sanctuary
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Indian Navy helicopters with ‘Large Area Aerial Liquid Dispersion Equipment’ mounted on them carried out sorties to douse the fires in Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary, a defence spokesperson said on Thursday.

These sorties began on Tuesday to douse the fires that have been raging at several places in the sanctuary, located in the north-eastern part of the state along the border with Karnataka, for the past six days.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the Indian Navy’s Goa Naval Area said, “Continued efforts towards helping state administration to control the raging forest fires in Goa, the helicopters of #IndianNavy flew multiple missions on 08 Mar and sprayed appx 17 tons of water at Cortalim and Morlem.” Morlem is a part of Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary while Cortalim is the site where a fire was reported on Wednesday.

“Special gear LAALDE (Large Area Aerial Liquid Dispersion Equipment) used by helicopter for this operation was mobilized by Indian Navy from Mumbai and Kochi immediately on receipt of information on 06 Mar from State Forest Dept. More than 26 runs were made over affected areas,” the Navy further tweeted.

“The complex operation required picking up of water from nearby water body and releasing it over affected area in difficult terrain. Helicopters of Indian Navy have been undertaking these operations since early hours of 07 Mar in coordination with state authorities,” it added.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had chaired a State Disaster Management Authority meeting to oversee the situation, while state Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane had claimed the fire was “man-made” and had warned of action under the Forest Act for those violating norms.

Also Read
Goa heatwave
Goa heat wave sees schools curtailing classes at noon
Goa’s famous beach shack Curlies to be demolished
Goa govt daydreaming, says Congress on target of 100% renewable energy us...
Congress cracks in Goa, 8 of its 11 MLAs join BJP

His department had also initiated inquiry against forest guards to check if there was any dereliction of duty on their part.

First published on: 09-03-2023 at 14:25 IST
Next Story

Watch: Pitch invader nearly takes out Lionel Messi during PSG vs Bayern Munich clash in Champions League

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close