Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Goa Police register murder case in BJP leader Sonali Phogat’s death

The 42-year-old actor-turned-politician died of a suspected heart attack in Goa on Tuesday with her family questioning the circumstances leading to her death.

BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat died of a suspected heart attack in Goa on Tuesday. (Twitter/@sonaliphogatbjp)

The Goa Police Thursday registered a murder case to probe the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat. The 42-year-old actor-turned-politician died of a suspected heart attack in Goa on Tuesday with her family questioning the circumstances leading to her death.

She was brought to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa district after she complained of uneasiness late Monday night while having food at a restaurant there, Goa Director General of Police Jaspal Singh said. He ruled out any foul play in the case, adding that the post-mortem examination will reveal the exact cause of the death.

Earlier, the police had registered an unnatural death case. “Preliminary enquiry has revealed that she had come to Goa on August 22 and was staying in a hotel in Anjuna. Today early morning she started feeling uneasiness at a hotel and was shifted to hospital wherein she was declared brought dead,” Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi had said.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-08-2022 at 04:32:02 pm
