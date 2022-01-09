Moitra says will do what is necessary to defeat BJP, no ego involved; says AAP also part of opposition alliance talks

A day after she tweeted hinting at a possible alliance between opposition parties in Goa, TMC MP and Goa state incharge Mahua Moitra said on Saturday, “Defeating the BJP is most important. The TMC is committed to defeating the BJP and we are ready to do whatever it takes to defeat them….BJP is the biggest enemy and the enemy is not within us (opposition parties). To defeat them, TMC will walk the last mile. There is no problem for the TMC. There is no ego. Our ego will not stand in the way of anybody. We are all committed to getting the BJP out.”

Moitra had tweeted on Friday, “Rest assured, we the AITC will do everything possible to defeat BJP in Goa – @Goaforwardparty, INCGoa, @AITC4Goa and #MGP. @Mamataofficial has done it in past & will not shy away from walking extra mile in Goa too.” While she had tagged opposition parties including the Congress, the Goa Forward Party and the TMC’s ally Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) in the tweet, on Saturday she said that the Aam Aadmi Party too was included in the idea.

“The BJP will not win and run a government in Goa again. Last time, it took the back door entry and ran a government. We have to stay alert so that the BJP does not form the government because of our problems. We will do whatever is necessary; we are not saying what is necessary. That’s for you to understand. Whatever is necessary, the TMC will do. There is no ego involved,” Moitra said on Saturday.

“The AAP is also part of the anti BJP space. We may not have added AAP to the tweet but have included them in this. There is no problem,” Moitra said. “This is just a general view that we are putting forward to the people of Goa. We just want to assure them that the BJP will not get away (taking a backdoor entry to form a government) because of the TMC. We are listening to the people of Goa and we will do what is necessary,” Moitra said. Moitra spoke to reporters after inducting former Congress general secretary and chairperson of Mormugao Municipality Saifullah Khan and 16 others into the TMC on Saturday.

On Saturday senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said that he had read about the TMC’s statement in the newspapers but he had no official word on it. “I think the Congress is capable of defeating the BJP but if any party wishes to support the Congress, why should I say no? Let us see what the official offer is.”

While President of Congress ally Goa Forward Party (GFP) Vijai Sardesai had voiced views similar to Moitra’s on Thursday, the Congress, the main opposition player in the state, had earlier questioned the TMC’s intentions on Friday and said that the TMC had been targeting the Congress and poaching its leaders.

“What we said earlier was the situation on the ground when the TMC entered Goa because the TMC was only dividing the Congress vote. But today, you’ve (media) reported a statement. Unless I have an official word, how do I react to it?” Chidambaram told reporters in Panaji.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the opposition parties had realised that the BJP was going to win the upcoming legislative assembly election with a full majority and was not talking of a grand alliance. “Our target was 22 (seats) in 2022 but now I feel we will win more than that and come to power with a full majority and since our opponents have understood this they are talking of a maha agadhi (grand alliance) and forming a wrong alliance and all of them, forward and backward, are coming together. I don’t care about them. I have faith in the people of Goa.”